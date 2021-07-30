NGO to donate over $10,000 in items to paediatric patients

Southern Foundation for Better Health chairman Vanessa Sahatoo-Manoo (centre) at a hamper distribution ceremony. -

LOCAL non-profit organisation Southern Foundation for Better Health is running a donation drive for long-stay patients at the San Fernando General Hospital paediatric ward and has already collected over $10,000 worth of items.

The group describes itself as being in pursuit of “promoting and advancing the development of better health care, with emphasis on southern Trinidad.”

It has officially partnered with the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

The foundation’s chairman Vanessa Sahatoo-Manoo told Newsday it was trying to wrap up the drive and deliver the items by August 19.

“We sent out sponsorship letters to some of the corporate entities, for example, Pennywise Cosmetics, and a few of the doctors and family and friends. It just warms our hearts.

“There are children there who, basically, were abandoned by their family in the paediatric wards. There’s even a child up to the age of 14 but there’s no place for them to go. And when we reached out to the paediatric department, they said they were in need of some items.”

“We’re just waiting for SWRHA to tell us when will be best for them (to deliver).”

They sought donations of books, baby wipes, pampers, crayons, board games, etc.

She said she is grateful for the response to the drive and is really excited to be able to assist children. They also plan to do a Christmas donation drive for the children later this year.

In July, her foundation also donated food hampers to those in need.

“We really just want to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper and held as many people as we can,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating can send an e-mail to southernfoundation1@gmail.com or call 736-0981.