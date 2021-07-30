Met Office warns of riverine flooding

Street flooding at Gopaul avenue, Gasparillo due to heavy rainfall. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Met Office issued a statement on Thursday which said runoff from rainfall continues to fill the Caroni River basin, and other smaller watercourses and river levels have been on a steady rise.

In a statement, it said smaller watercourses have already overtopped their banks and spilled onto surrounding areas.

“The South Oropouche River is dangerously high and continues to slowly rise. The Caroni River is currently at 80 per cent capacity and as run-off continues, a very slow but steady rise is anticipated over the next few hours.

It said although no major rainfall was forecast for the rest of the day, there remained "a moderate risk to public safety, livelihoods, and property, as watercourses maintain high levels.”

It warned the public to carefully monitor river and water levels, and said a riverine flood yellow alert remains in effect for watercourses and surrounding areas.