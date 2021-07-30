Living Water organises covid19 vaccination days for migrants

File photo

THE Living Water Community (LWC), through the Ministry for Migrants and Refugees, is organising a mass covid19 vaccination campaign on Sunday and Monday for the migrant and refugee community.

Flyers invited the refugee community were sent out detailing the process.

Vaccinations will take place at the Divali Nagar, Uriah Butler Highway, Endeavour, Chaguanas. Registrants will receive their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Several organisations in the Latin American community are supporting the drive and there. will be English-Spanish interpreters.

Refugees and migrants must present some form of identification such as: Foreign driver's licence, foreign passport, foreign identification or asylum card or a certificate from the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

People with an appointment must arrive 15 minutes before that time and follow covid19 protocols.

In a statement LWC said people ​​can also come without an appointment on both days between 10 and 11 am.

Hundreds of Venezuelans have already been vaccinated in TT through vaccination programmes for construction workers, food-service workers and in programmes open to the general public.

The latest figure provided by UNHCR earlier this year showed there were about 25,000 Venezuelan refugees in TT.

However, so far in 2021 more than 1,200 Venezuelans have returned to their country through deportation or repatriation.

Refugees must pre-register for vaccination through the SEWATT website: http://vacunacion.sewatt.org/reservarya/public/services/migrantes