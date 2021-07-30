Lewis ends on high, places 7th in race ten

Trinidad Tobago's Andrew Lewis, front competes during the men's Laser class at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, in Fujisawa, Japan. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago sailor Andrew Lewis completed the men’s one-person dinghy laser competition with a seventh place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Friday morning (TT time).

Lewis finished 25th in race nine, before ending seventh in the tenth and final race at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Lewis, a three-time Olympian, finished 29th overall with 203 net points in the field of 35 athletes.

His seventh place effort in the final race was his best showing in the event. Lewis’s next best race was a 15th place finish in race six.

The top ten sailors qualified for the medal race.

Australian Matt Wearn was the first qualifier with 49 net points.