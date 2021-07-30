Karim: Yacoob Ali a national icon

Haji Yacoob Ali, the ASJA president who died on Tuesday after battling the covid19 virus. -

FORMER tertiary education and skills training minister Fazal Karim has paid tribute to Yacoob Ali, who was the president of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA).

Ali died on Tuesday at the Couva Hospital, where he was being treated for covid19.

In a release on Thursday, Karim said Ali will be missed dearly not only by his family and followers of the Muslim faith but also by students, co-workers and colleagues.

In 2012, Ali was was awarded the nation’s second highest honour, the Chaconia Medal Gold, for his distinguished service as president general of ASJA.

Karim said Ali lived his life with unconditional affection for humankind and brought together many people from all walks of life.

"Haji Ali was an outstanding leader in the field of education. His passion for our nation's youth led to the construction of four schools in 2000 – ASJA Boys' and ASJA Girls' in Charlieville and ASJA Girls' in Tunapuna and Barrackpore, which today are respected for a strong values education and academic foundation," Karim said.

"I had the distinct pleasure of interacting with him during the construction of the Markaz in Charlieville which houses a mosque, early childhood care centre, primary school, secondary schools and the Haji Ruknuddeen Institute of Islamic Studies."

Karim, who is also the former Chaguanas East MP, said Ali's vision then was extraordinary and he worked tirelessly over the ensuing two decades, which spoke volumes of his resolve for the betterment of TT's Muslim brothers and sisters and the wider community, many of whom have contributed to the moral, social and economic development of our nation.

Ali, Karim said, served as president of the Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago for many years, and was an accomplished businessman, lawyer and philanthropist.

His generosity to the underprivileged was core to his life’s mission and he was cherished for his benevolent spirit.

"As a Southerner, he was very involved in the welfare and progress of everyone he encountered within their communities. The compassionate character and virtuous nature of the late Haji Ali will be forever etched into our national history. "

Karim, who said he took comfort in knowing that Ali's legacy would live on in future generations, sent condolences to Ali's family, friends, the ASJA community and loved ones.

"May Almighty Allah welcome him into

Jannatul Firdaus. I also join with the national community in praying for strength and consolation for his family and all those whose lives he touched."