Health Ministry: Only two covid19 vaccine mixes allowed

A man receives his covid19 vaccine at the mass drive-through facility at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Tuesday. The new option started on Monday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Health Ministry, in keeping with World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, has published the accepted mixture of covid19 vaccines needed to enter Trinidad and Tobago.

In a media release on Friday, the ministry said there are only two accepted mixtures. One is first-dose AstraZeneca and second-dose Pfizer, a combination approved on June 15.

The second combination, which received approval in July, is a first dose of AstraZeneca and second dose of Moderna. People with any other mixture are regarded as unvaccinated.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was questioned about the mixture of first-dose Pfizer and a second of Moderna, which is allowed by Canada. Deyalsingh said then that only WHO-approved mixes will be considered in TT.

One national, who took the Canadian-approved concoction, was denied entry into the country and told he needed to be quarantined, as his mixture left him considered unvaccinated.

Since the reopening of TT's borders on July 17, the rules for entering the country say foreigners must be fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines administered at least two weeks before entry. They must also present a negative PCR test, not older than 72 hours before arrival.

Vaccinated nationals will be allowed to go home with their children, who may not be vaccinated; however, the child must also present a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours before arrival and be tested three-five days after arrival.

Unvaccinated nationals cannot enter Tobago and on arrival in Trinidad must go into state quarantine at their own expense. Foreigners who are not vaccinated are not allowed entry.

The ministry’s media release pointed out that the only accepted vaccines for entry are: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac-CoronaVac, or the approved combinations.

Anyone who has received any other combination will be regarded as unvaccinated and will be treated accordingly.