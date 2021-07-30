Few turn up so far at Port of Spain's Friday vaccination drive

People walk in for covid 19 vaccine at mass vaccination site in NAPA which was run by a collaboration of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Few people apparently came to be vaccinated in Port of Spain on Friday, even though no appointments were needed.

In the drive at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) organised by the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham), the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the TT Service Industries Coalition (TTCSI), there were few people from 9am, when the site opened.

More than 100 volunteers were present to guide those people who arrived.

Amcham member Krista Clarke told Newsday the people who came for the first dose of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine took no more than 20 minutes to go through the entire process.

"We have a good number of volunteers supporting health measures, with doctors attending and explaining people's doubts," she said.

Clarke said vaccination days at NAPA will be Wednesday-Sunday between 9am and 6pm.

"We have a plan of 2,500 doses per day in place, but we're at around 2,000," said Clarke.

NAPA is equipped with amenities for the public with tents, chairs, relaxing music, a giant screen that explains the entire process and guides from entry to exit.

Chamber representative Ian Chinapoo said perhaps the recent bad weather hade kept some people from going out to get vaccinated.

"We hope by the weekend we will have more people, because it is important that we all help control the covid19," he said.

Chinapoo said all volunteers will continue to wait for the public at NAPA.

“Everyone is welcome. The process is really fast.

"If many people are vaccinated and protected, Trinidad and Tobago will soon reactivate its businesses and economy,” he said.

People leaving NAPA were surprised at the speed of the process and the good organisation.

Jerome Brisso said: "It's fast and the service is good, I was only there for 20 minutes and I didn't have an appointment."

At the Paddock at the Queen's Park Savannah, there was a good movement of people between 7am and 10am.

At noon on Friday, there were no longer people in the registration and vaccination process there, although the gates were open.