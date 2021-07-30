Ex-Arima mayor Ford shocked at sportsman Brian Bain's passing

PASSED AWAY: Arima sporting personality Brian Bain. PHOTO COURTESY ASHTON FORD - Ashton Ford

FORMER Arima mayor Ashton Ford has expressed shock over outstanding former Arima sportsman Brian Bain's death on July 25.

Bain died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, a week after celebrating his 72nd birthday.

Ford said Bain came from a prominent family and lived on Pro Queen Street, which was well known for producing excellent sportsmen who represented Arima at various sporting disciplines and national teams.

"He was known as outstanding footballer, having represented Queen’s Royal College (QRC), Queen’s Park and Essex as a brilliant goalkeeper. He also formed part of the national team," Ford said.

He described Bain as flashy on the field and a joy to watch as a custodian, having displayed great skills and athleticism between the uprights.

After his stint in Port of Spain, Bain wore the Ramsbottom jersey in the Arima Football League (AFL) for many years and earned several accolades through his performances, which played a major role in his team winning the League title.

Ford said it is believed he got his goalkeeping skills from his elder brother Brendan, who also had a stint in the same capacity at QRC.

The brothers held the spotlight in the AFL competitions, because many times they were on opposing teams – Brian for Ramsbottom and Brendan for Fulham.

Ford, who is also a former Arima MP, said the Bain brothers' father CZ Bain would often be present at games, but it was known that he did not allow any rivalry at home. CZ Bain was also well known in the sporting arena at national level, having officiated at both Test matches and regional cricket games.

Ford said Arima was and still is a mecca for sports. He said the Bain brothers counted among their neighbours brothers Sheldon and Larry Gomes, track and field stars Ainsley Armstrong and Anthony Husbands, lawn tennis champions Collin Auguste and Michael Paul.

Ford pointed out that current West Indies cricket coach and ex-Test player Phil Simmons also hails from the area in Arima known as “the neighbourhood,” along with sports administrator the late Eustace Draper and his son Gordon, a government minister and ambassador.

Speaking for the sporting community, close friend Wayne Ruiz said it was really a very sad time having lost sportsmen like Prince Bartholomew, Sheldon Gomes, Cliff Bertrand and now Brian Bain.

Apart from his stint as a professional footballer, Bain was a banker and insurance agent and also served as an administrator for Arima United, Memphis and North East Stars football teams.

Former Arima mayor and current D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian said, “Arima is in deep mourning for the loss of our

gens d'Arime. Brian Bain was a general and gentleman. A friend to all, enemy to none."

Ford and Morris-Julian sent condolences to Bain's widow Carol, his sister, who is also named Carol, and the rest of the Bain family.