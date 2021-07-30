CPL franchise Barbados Tridents rebranded to Barbados Royals

In this August 29, 2020 file photo, Jason Holder (left) of Barbados Tridents celebrates the dismissal of Colin Munro (right) of Trinbago Knight Riders during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 17 between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. (PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20) -

CARIBBEAN PREMIER League (CPL) franchise Barbados Tridents have been rebranded as the Barbados Royals, according to a media release on the CPL website on Friday.

The release said, "The Barbados franchise will change its name following a deal that sees the Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Limited), the owners of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise acquire a majority stake in the team. The two-time CPL champions will be rebranded as the Barbados Royals, a partner franchise of the Rajasthan Royals, as the Royals Sports Group seeks to expand its global presence."

Royals Sports Group chairperson, and lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, said in the media release, "We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise. We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step.”

The Barbados Royals were crowned CPL champions in 2014 and 2019.

The 2021 CPL will take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts from August 26 to September 15.