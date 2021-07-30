Covid19 in camp: Two Trinidad and Tobago athletes, official test positive

TWO Trinidad and Tobago athletes and one official have tested positive for covid19 at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) revealed in a press release on Friday, long jumper Andwuelle Wright, 400m hurdler Sparkle McKnight and long jump coach Wendell Williams are in mandatory quarantine at an approved isolation hotel facility.

The TTOC said all three gave approval for their medical status to be revealed.

Wright, a Tobagonian, was expected to make his Olympic debut. He and McKnight will play no further part at the games.

The athletes and official returned positive results after daily routine saliva antigen tests at the Olympic Village.

They also had two nasopharyngeal PCR verification tests in accordance with Tokyo 2020 covid19 protocols, countermeasures and guidelines.

The TTOC said, “Wendell Williams, Wright and McKnight are in daily contact with team TTO Tokyo 2020 covid19 liaison officer Rheeza Grant and chef de mission Lovie Santana.”

Team TTO's 50 members are tested daily and must comply with the stringent Tokyo 2020 countermeasures instituted by the Japanese Government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee.