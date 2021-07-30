CoP: No changes to curfew hours for holiday weekend

File Photo: Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has dismissed suggestions that changes are being made to the curfew hours this Emancipation Day weekend.

Some social media posts to that effect have been circulated.

In a media release on Thursday, Griffith confirmed the curfew will remain in effect from 9 pm-5 am until further advised.

He also reminded the public to be cautious of information online and in such instances only rely on information that has been verified and published by the police on their official website and social media platforms.

On Thursday afternoon screenshots of a media house reporting a change in the curfew hours were circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook.