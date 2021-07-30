Business organisations clarify vaccination site location

FILE PHOTO: Screening at the National Academy for the Performing Arts mass vaccination site on last Friday. -

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Amcham TT is advising the public that they are operating a mass vaccination site at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain only.

In a release they said, contrary to messages on social media, vaccinations are not being conducted at the Chamber Building, Columbus Circle, Westmoorings.

The drive is being carried out in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI). It was originally only for the business community but was opened to the public on July 19, and is being carried out with assistance from corporate donors and private volunteers.

The organisations said anyone can book an appointment at www.vaccinate.org.tt. Walk-ins will also be accommodated. The NAPA Vaccination site is open from 9am-6pm, Wednesdays to Sundays weekly.

Members of the public could access further information and updates at the organisations’ Facebook pages, @TTCIC, @AMCHAMTT, @TTCSI.