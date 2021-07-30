Alliance marks 30th anniversary of Domestic Violence Act

Residents of Avocat Village in Fyzabad walk through their community in February, 2020 calling for an elimination of domestic violence. -

THE Alliance for State Action to End Gender-based Violence said since its inception 30 years ago, thousands of people have used the Domestic Violence Act to seek relief from many injustices done to them.

It made this observation as it commemorated the 30th anniversary of the legislation, describing it as the oldest domestic violence legislation in Caricom.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said a total of 12,106 applications were made by people seeking redress under the legislation.

"Yet, domestic violence is widespread and still culturally tolerated. Many victims report that police and court responses can be inefficient and even indifferent. Some continue to experience abuse even though they have a protection order."

The alliance said while improvements have been made to tackle domestic violence, including the establishment of a special police unit and the anticipated setting up of well-resourced domestic violence courts and additional shelters, more needs to be done..

It said the law came into effect in TT in August 1991.

"This act was intended to provide urgent protection to people in families, primarily women, who were being abused. The activism and advocacy of women’s organisations locally and across the Caribbean broke the silence around this injustice experienced by women as one manifestation of gender inequality. Now elders, children and other vulnerable persons in a household can apply for and obtain a protection order."

The alliance said the act was amended in 1999 and in 2019.

"Improvements were made as a result of the concerns of NGOs and public officials about gaps in the law and in social services, the administration of justice and policing."

Because of those amendements, the alliance said, "Today, a larger category of persons can seek protection including persons in dating relationships regardless of their sexual orientation.

"Elderly people at home and in care facilities can be protected under the act as well as others who are dependent because of infirmity, age, or disability."

The act, the alliance continued, "requires parents and guardians of children, as well as certain professions, to report when they know or have a reasonable suspicion that a child or a dependent is a victim of domestic violence.

"Through its provisions, the act acknowledges that a child witnessing domestic violence is an abused child, and that one single act of abuse can be enough to justify a protection order."