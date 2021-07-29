TT shot putter Portious Warren makes Olympic debut on Friday

Portious Warren -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago field athlete Portious Warren makes her Olympic debut in the women’s shot put qualification round at 6.25 am on Friday.

Warren will be the 13th thrower of 16 contestants in Group A. Sixteen other women will compete in Group B.

A distance of 18.80 metres or more gains automatic qualification to the final or the best 12 overall performers from the heats will advance.

Warren is ranked 43rd in the world and has a personal best distance is 18.61m. She is the lowest ranked athlete in Group A which comprises the likes of second ranked German Christina Maisch, sixth ranked Belarusian Aliona Dubitskaya and eighth ranked Canadian Brittney Crew.

The 25-year-old was among three track and field athletes who were added to the Olympic team after a late request for an amendment of the team was made by the acting National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) president George Commissiong in June.

Also added were sprinter Jonathan Farinha (men’s 4x100m relay) and Kai Selvon (women’s 4x100m relay).