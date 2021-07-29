Trinidad and Tobago reaches initial covid19 vaccination target

In this July 26 file photo, members of the public register before getting vaccinated at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinidad and Tobago has achieved its initial goal of fully vaccinating 188,000 people by August 31.

As of Thursday, 189,273 people have received both doses of a WHO-approved vaccine.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Health Ministry covid19 media conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said a new target would now be set, as the first one had been based on the availability of vaccines at the time.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 376,226 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 91,849 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 284,177 Sinopharm, and 200 the Pfizer vaccine.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday also said one covid19 death had been recorded in the last 24 hours, while 233 new cases were detected from samples taken from July 25-28.

The update said one elderly woman with comorbidities died of covid19, bringing the death toll to 1,057.

There are 5,849 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 38,247 cases, of which 31,341 have recovered.

There are 311 patients in hospital, three more than on Wednesday. Of these, there are 87 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 16 in the high dependency unit. There are 20 people at the Caura Hospital, 39 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 19 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 51 at the Arima General Hospital, 17 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 34 at the St James Medical Complex, 39 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 81 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 33 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 25 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, two at the Port of Spain field hospital, five at the Couva Field Hospital, ten at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 122 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,224 people in home self-isolation. There are 188 recovered community cases and 47 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 267,129. Of these tests, 113,788 were done at private facilities.