Tobago Festivals Commission mourns Clarke

Leroy Clarke at his El Tucuche home in 2001. PHOTO BY Mark Lyndersay -

The Tobago Festivals Commission Limited (TFCL) has joined the rest of the community in mourning the loss of 82-year-old master artist, author and poet LeRoy Clarke.

In a press release on Tuesday, mere hours after his passing, the commission's chair Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus said TT was blessed to enjoy Clarke's work.

“As a nation, we indeed have been blessed with his iconic works of art. May his dream of changing the world through art, live on in the many lives he has touched," she said.

She reminisced on her time spent with Clarke at his Cascade home – his museum and art gallery.

“I remember visiting Legacy House and having an insightful conversation with LeRoy on the need for a framework to consistently transfer knowledge between generations. In his own way, he was doing just that by inviting young artists and school-aged enthusiasts to view his work and attend technical workshops. Even high schools from Tobago were part of that initiative.

“The TFCL extends deepest condolences to his family, friends, and affiliated organisations. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” she said.