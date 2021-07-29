Rower Felice Chow qualifies for D final in Tokyo

Felice Aisha Chow of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the women's rowing single sculls semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Thursday, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago rower Felice Aisha Chow qualified for the D final of the women’s single sculls event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday.

Chow, who is no longer a medal contender in that discipline, finished fourth in the semifinal C/D event late on Wednesday night (TT time) at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Chow, 44, clocked seven minutes, 45.14 seconds (7:45.14).

Lovisa Claesson of Sweden won the race in 7:35.91, Jovana Arsic of Serbia was second in 7:39.26 and Maike Diekmann of Namibia took third spot in 7:40.77.

The top three finishers qualified for the C final and the other three rowers advanced to the D final which will be held at 7.25 pm, on Thursday (TT time).