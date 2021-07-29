PAHO resumes covid19 vaccine donation to Caricom

FOR the first time since June, Caricom countries will soon receive covid19 vaccines donated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

PAHO's online tracker says the Bahamas and Belize will each receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

The Bahamas donation is scheduled to arrive at 11.50 am and at 1.10 pm for Belize.

To date, the Caricom countries to receive vaccines from PAHO include Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Belize, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados and Suriname.

The vaccines are being delivered through Covax.

The Prime Minister had said TT was supposed to receive its third tranche of vaccines from Covax in July, but later said the shipment would not be available until August.

The last Caricom country to get vaccines from PAHO through Covax was Antigua and Barbuda. On June 9, that country got 16,800 doses of AstraZeneca.