No appointments needed for drive-through covid19 vaccine sites
The Health Ministry said beginning on Friday, no appointments will be necessary for covid19 vaccines at any of the drive-through vaccination sites.
It said first and second Sinopharm doses would be administered there.
In a release, the ministry said this also applied to mass vaccination facilities, except for the UTT Chaguanas Campus and the National Racquet Sport Centre, as second-dose AstraZeneca vaccines are being given there.
The release explained, “The decision has been taken to enhance public access to the covid19 vaccine as part of the national strategy to counteract the impending negative impact of the delta variant of the covid19 virus. This initiative is aimed at increasing the reach, accessibility and convenience for members of the public seeking to be vaccinated against covid19.”
Drive-through sites:
Open Monday-Sunday 8 am-5 pm.
Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway
Heliport, Chaguaramas
Ato Boldon Stadium. Couva
Mass vaccination sites:
Open from 8 am-3pm.
Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah
Sangre Grande Civic Centre
NCIC Divali Nagar Site
Mayaro Sport Facility
PowerGen Penal Power Station
Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).
The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) is open from 9 am-6 pm.
