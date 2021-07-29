No appointments needed for drive-through covid19 vaccine sites

A volunteer standby in the vaccination monitoring station, where vehicle occupants are observed for the required period before exiting the facility. The NCRHA Road Trip Vaccination Drive-Thru hosted by the North Central Regional Health Authority at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway in Wallerfield Cumuto. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Health Ministry said beginning on Friday, no appointments will be necessary for covid19 vaccines at any of the drive-through vaccination sites.

It said first and second Sinopharm doses would be administered there.

In a release, the ministry said this also applied to mass vaccination facilities, except for the UTT Chaguanas Campus and the National Racquet Sport Centre, as second-dose AstraZeneca vaccines are being given there.

The release explained, “The decision has been taken to enhance public access to the covid19 vaccine as part of the national strategy to counteract the impending negative impact of the delta variant of the covid19 virus. This initiative is aimed at increasing the reach, accessibility and convenience for members of the public seeking to be vaccinated against covid19.”

Drive-through sites:

Open Monday-Sunday 8 am-5 pm.

Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway

Heliport, Chaguaramas

Ato Boldon Stadium. Couva

Mass vaccination sites:

Open from 8 am-3pm.

Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah

Sangre Grande Civic Centre

NCIC Divali Nagar Site

Mayaro Sport Facility

PowerGen Penal Power Station

Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) is open from 9 am-6 pm.