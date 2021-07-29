NIB tells Fyzabad cancer survivor: Expect NIS payments in 2 weeks

Annmarie Moore. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) has told 60-year-old cancer survivor Annmarie Moore she can expect to begin receiving NIS payments in two weeks.

Moore lives in Pepper Village, Fyzabad.

Newsday recently highlighted that she was on the verge of being evicted from her apartment owing to the delay in her receiving NIS payments. She signed up for retirement benefits since January, but has not received any.

She is a breast cancer survivor and had to quit her job as a caretaker in May because of pain.

Since then, Moore has not had a source of income.

After Newsday's story, members of the public and Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe helped her with a hamper and paid off three months' arrears of rent to her landlord. Someone also paid an additional month's rent.

Moore met with NIB officials on Thursday morning and she said they wanted to ensure they had the correct bank account information for her.

"They told me to expect the money in two weeks," she said. "I'm very thankful. I feel good."