Maraval fire victims to get HDC home

File photo: An old man offers a Mahikari prayer that he said helps the souls that perish in tragedy outside the remains of a burnt home at No 1 Rookery Nook, Maraval, Tuesday. Three children aged 17, six and three perished in a blaze at the home on Monday morning. Photo by Sureash Cholai

After losing three of their children and all their valuables in a fire at their Rookery Nook, Maraval home on Monday, the Burke family will receive the keys to a new home soon.

Newsday was told that after a meeting between the Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox and the grieving mother Jenille Rodriguez, on Wednesday, a decision was made to give the family an HDC home at View Point, St James, through the emergency housing programme,

Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape the house after the fire broke out around 7.30 am.

Their parents, Troy Burke and Rodriguez, were not home when the fire started.

Their father was injured trying to get into the burning house to free them.

Two daughters, 13 and 15, escaped. Rodriguez told Newsday on Wednesday she is being strong for the two girls, who are being monitored at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex

She could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electrical fault. Fire officials are continuing investigations.