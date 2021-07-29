Kudos to Indian Walk Health Centre staffers

THE EDITOR: Those of us who took our first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Indian Walk Health Centre on Monday were impressed by the efficiency, good order and courteous staff at this facility. It represented a hallmark in the public service.

Having pre-registered by phone, my wife and I were at the health centre at 10.10 am for our 10.15 am appointment. It was a pleasant surprise for us that we got the vaccine and the mandatory observation period all within 30 minutes flat and were then sent on our way home.

That kind of efficiency was facilitated by security guards who were both courteous and helpful and nurses and health workers who were polite and professional. The head nurse at this health centre is doing a really good job in making it so easy and convenient to get the jab.

I wish them continued success and thank them for their service.

HARRY PARTAP

Tableland