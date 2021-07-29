Futsal Association's children webinars targets mental health issues

FOR THE CHILDREN: Futsal868 Kids' Connect partners from left, FATT president Geoffrey Edwards, Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee member Justin Lewis, Enterprise businessman Sean Regis of Worrell A. Regis & Co. Ltd and chairman of the Jimroy Wyse Committee Ginelle Small-Cummings. -

The Futsal Association of TT (FATT) will host the second edition of its Kids’ Connect – a series of virtual mental health webinars for children – from August 2-6.

Kids’ Connect introduces participants, ages seven to 21, to mental health.

The successful pilot project – held in December 2020 – catered to 100 children and included the collaborative efforts of Chaguanas-based non-governmental organisations Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee and Jimroy Wyse Committee.

For the second edition, the cohort will be split into five age groups and will also feature a session for parents, guardian and coaches.

A statement issued by the FATT said, “The interactive sessions will be facilitated by qualified and experienced psychologists, mental health workers and advocates.

“The age-appropriate content will be delivered via the Zoom platform and streamed via participating entities social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.”

FATT president Geoffrey Edwards believes the "new normal" is taking a mental toll on the daily lives of children. The local association has been working on multiple platforms to provide an avenue for children to learn and be more aware of their mental health.

He said that FATT, through its weekly online meet up series Futsal868 Corner Talks, hosted three one-hour-long episodes on Mental Health and Emotional Intelligence in Sport.

Guests included were sport psychologists from the Sport Company of TT, former Soca Warrior and ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop, Olympian and director of sport at UWI, St Augustine Campus Grace Jackson and US-based clinical psychologist Melissa Kanhai.

Edwards said, “The wealth of information that came our way made us aware that a lot is needed to be done as it relates to mental health and youth. With sport mirroring society, FATT decided to lend a hand through this innovative initiative.

“We are most proud of the partnership we have established with the Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee and Jimroy Wyse Committee led by Justin Lewis and Ginelle Small-Cummings, respectively whose passion for community development is extraordinary.”

Lewis, president of the Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee, said the Enterprise NGO welcomes the mental-health collaborative project with the FATT, since it is in keeping with the group’s goal to promote the holistic development of at-risk youths living in the community.

“We always welcome new opportunities and programmes to engage our youth so they can see the positive alternatives to crime,” said Lewis.

“Mental health is a serious issue that we tend to take for granted. I think this mental-health initiative will bring much needed sensitisation and relief to our young people, especially in these uncertain times owing to covid19.”

Small-Cummings expressed her gratitude to the FATT for bringing the initiative to Enterprise.

“Both the Jim Wyse and Dass Trace committees took this opportunity so we could make a difference in the lives of Enterprise youths. Thanks to the FATT for bringing this mental awareness to youths in the community,” she said.

Interested parents, guardians, coaches and NGOs can register children by completing the Kids’ Connect form on the FATT’s Facebook Page.

For more information, individuals and organisations can e-mail futsaltt@gmail.com or WhatsApp 78 SPORT (77678)