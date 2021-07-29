EMA reminds public: Noise-variation applications suspended

File photo: Fireworks light up the sky over Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) says it has suspended noise variation applications "until further notice," and as a result, there will be no approved firework demonstrations on Independence Day.

In a press release on Wednesday, the authority said it "acknowledges" such applications were issued in the press on Tuesday and Wednesday for celebrations in San Fernando and Port of Spain on August 31.

But it reminded the public that in March 2020, it issued a public release, and: "Among the provisional measures was the suspension of noise variation applications for events until further notice."

It said against the backdrop of the state of emergency and the public health regulations, the suspension of noise variation applications for events remains in effect.

Speaking with Newsday, FireOne Fireworks director Andre Abraham said no fireworks were planned for Independence, and the application had been issued automatically.

"We automatically have a system in place that applies for all the approvals every year, because it's a very long and tedious process, and they usually have certain timelines.

"Based on all that's happening with the pandemic, I don't envision anything happening unless there's a drastic change in the pandemic and the number of people who get vaccinated...As it stands, there's no show planned for August 31."