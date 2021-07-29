Doubles vendor traumatised after trying to rescue children from burning Maraval house

Fireman and police at the scene where three children perished in a house fire at No 1 Rookery Nook in Maraval. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Three days after he and other people tried to rescue Ezekiel, Faith and Kayden Burke from their burning home, a doubles vendor says he is traumatised by what he experienced that morning.

The siblings, 17, six and three years old, died after their house at Rookery Nook, Maraval, caught fire on Monday morning.

The 54-year-old doubles vendor, who asked not to be named, said he did not have time to think about his own safety after hearing the screams of the children, who were trapped in the house. He said his only priority was to try and rescue them.

"I just heard an explosion and a scream, and I just took off for the house.

"At no time did I think about my safety. I didn't have time to get frightened. I only thought of those children.

"But by the time I reached the house I saw it was already on fire."

He thanked the neighbours for trying to help.

"People really came out and helped me. There are still good people in the world. Everyone tried their best.

"But when we eventually got a door open, there was too much flames and heat to go inside. I did what I could have done – but I still feel as if I could have done more."

The vendor said he got minor injuries in the rescue effort, but was more traumatised than physically hurt.

He has returned to work as a vendor to try and keep his mind occupied.

"I noticed if I didn't keep my mind busy, I would just be drifting off. Right now, as I'm speaking to you I'm pacing up and down. My wife even told me that I'm shouting in my sleep, and I don't get enough rest. I'm trying to deal with it as best as I can right now.

"I have been through some danger in my life before, but not like that. That is something that will live in you for the rest of your life."

The vendor ,who has been selling doubles in the area for 12 years, said he knew the children, as they would sometimes eat at his doubles stand, and they would talk.

He urged people to maintain good relations with their neighbours and communities to be prepared in emergency situations.

"The way how the world and the country is going, I don't want people to be selfish to their neighbours.

"Just tell them, 'Good morning,' or ask how they are going, you don't need to have a long conversation or go by them and lime. But try and be good to each other, because you don't know what can happen in a split second."