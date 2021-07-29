Claxton Bay fisherman shot dead in bed

He was shot and killed at home on Wednesday night. -

A Claxton Bay fisherman was shot and killed while asleep in the living room of his home on Wednesday night.

Dead is Basdeo “Blacky” Deosaran, 56, of the Southern Main Road near Claxton Bay junction. Police said shortly before 8 pm on Wednesday, police went to the house after receiving a robbery report.

A female relative told police that minutes earlier, a gunman had come in and announced a hold-up.

She was in the living room with her grandson, 17, a form four student. Both were awake, but Deosaran was asleep on a bed in the same room.

The gunmen robbed them of money, jewellery, a tablet device and a cell phone.

He forced the woman and her grandson into the kitchen, then returned to the living room, where Deosaran was still asleep.

The woman and her grandson heard three gunshots while in the kitchen, and after staying there for a while, found Deosaran dead.

Sgt King, Cpl Bridgemohan, PCs Seecharan, Guevara, Henry, Ramsoobag, Ramoutar, Vialva and other police from Homicide Bureau Region III and Central Division visited the scene.

Police investigators believe robbery was the motive for the killing.

When Newsday visited the family on Thursday, relatives declined to speak.