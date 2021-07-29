Carter breaks Trinidad and Tobago 100 fly record but misses Olympic semis

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago rests after his heat of the men's 100-metre backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Sunday, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter broke his own national record in the men’s 100-metre butterfly at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday.

In heat three of the men’s 100m butterfly, Carter clocked 52.36 seconds to finish second at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Carter lowered his previous national record of 52.64.

Tomoe Hvas of Norway won the heat in 52.22.

Carter did not qualify for the semifinals as his time was only good enough to finish 33rd overall out of 55 swimmers who completed the event. The top 16 swimmers advanced to the semifinals.

Less than two seconds separated first placed qualifier Caeleb Dressel of USA and Carter. Dressel won the eighth and final heat in 50.39.

TT sailor Andrew Lewis continued to compete in the men’s one-person dinghy laser competition.

Lewis finished 23rd in the field of 35 athletes in race seven which began late on Wednesday night TT time, before competing in race eight where he placed 24th. Lewis now has 171 net points and is 30th overall. He has improved over the course of the competition as he placed 15th in race six.

Australian Matt Wearn leads the standings with 29 net points.

The top ten sailors will advance to the next round of competition after race nine and ten.