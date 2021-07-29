Bad weather closes 7 SWRHA health centres

Tabaquite health centre - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding shut seven South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) health centres on Thursday morning.

The SWRHA alerted the public via its social media pages to the closure of centres at:

Todd’s Road

Lengua

Tabaquite

Moruga

Rochard Douglas

Erin

Penal Rock Road.

The SWRHA said the closure was due to rising flood waters in these areas as a result of the bad weather.

Normal services are expected to resume there on Friday.

The SWRHA apologised for "any inconvenience caused as a result of this temporary disruption in health care services.”

An official at the SWRHA told Newsday that people with appointments for Thursday will be contacted individually to make alternative arrangements.

The Meteorological Office issued a riverine flood alert –yellow level –and warned of gusty winds, street and flash flooding in areas with heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Met officer on duty Arnold Ramgoolam told Newsday the heavy showers were expected to ease up after midday, but people still needed to be vigilant and not panic.

“The weather is improving and by this afternoon while it may be cloudy, it will be settled. Rainfall activity will decrease, and we are looking at fairer conditions into tomorrow.”

He said the riverine flood alert would remain in effect until midnight and was asking people to stay safe and away from rising water.

“The water threshold was gradually decreasing, but the possibility remained for an overflow. That is why the riverine alert remained.”

By mid-morning, Ramgoolam said the Caroni River was at 60 per cent capacity and gradually decreasing. And while he did not specify the rivers in South Trinidad, Ramgoolam said water levels there were also slowly sinking.