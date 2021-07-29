243 new covid19 cases, 8 deaths recorded

Image courtesy CDC

The covid19 death toll is now 1,056, as eight deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. An additional 243 cases were detected in samples taken between July 24-27.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Wednesday said the people who died were four elderly men, two elderly women, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly man and one elderly woman without comorbidities.

There are 5,852 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 38,014 cases of covid19, of which 31,106 have recovered.

There are 308 people in hospital, eight less than Tuesday. Of these, 91 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 12 in the intensive care unit and 15 in the high dependency unit. There are 17 at the Caura Hospital, 39 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 18 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 52 at the Arima General Hospital, 19 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 32 at the St James Medical Complex, 35 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 90 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 38 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, two at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, ten at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 139 people in State quarantine facilities, and 5,211 in home self-isolation. There were 140 and 5,277 on Tuesday respectively. There are 141 recovered community cases and 31 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 365,597 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 91,849 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 273,548 received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 186,690.

The total persons tested to date were 266,177, of which 113,788 were tested at private facilities.