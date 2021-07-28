Virtual Tobago Heritage Festival begins Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Anton Roberts, left, acts as Eric, a tour guide who takes American visitors, played by Britni Brooks, centre, and Daniel Perreira, on a tour of Tobago, during the opening of the 2019 Tobago Heritage Festival at Shaw Park. -

FOR the second straight year, owing to the covid19 pandemic, the Tobago Heritage Festival will be held virtually.

And the theme this year is: Resilient Tobago: Remembering Her Roots With Responsibility.

The festival begins on Wednesday with a virtual launch.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold and chair of the commission Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus are expected to speak at the launch.

Arnold told Newsday, this year’s event blends the island’s rich cultural legacy with social responsibility.

“That is because we still have to pay attention to the covid guidelines,” he said.

As such, Arnold said, viewers will not see any large choirs, dance troupes or drumming ensembles, as performers have been restricted to prevent the further spread of covid19.

The festival, which runs for several weeks, is expected to end in early September.