Two men held in Gran Couva after police shooting

File photo

Two men have been detained in connection with a police-involved shooting on Wednesday morning in the Gran Couva district.

Police said members of the Southern Division Task Force were holding a roadblock at Batchasingh Street. A police release said at around 1 am they tried to stop a burgundy Ford Focus car in which three men were travelling.

However, the driver began to reverse, and the man in the back seat pointed an object resembling a gun at one officer.

In accordance with the police use of force policy, he shot at the car.

The release said the car collided with two officers, who were slightly injured.

When the car stopped, the armed suspect ran off.

Police arrested the other two other,but could not find or arrest the third suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.