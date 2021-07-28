Tobago's covid19 deaths reach 40

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 40 after an 81-year-old woman with comorbidities died of the virus on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development also reported there were 17 new covid19 cases and 364 active cases.

There are 35 patients in state isolation, 324 in home isolation and five in ICU. Nine patients have been discharged.

The division said, to date, a total of 10,019 people have been tested for covid19. Of that number 1,363 have tested positive. There are 959 recovered patients.

The division said 12,627 people have received their first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and 9,462 people have had their second dose.