President Weekes pays tribute to lives lost in 1990 insurrection

President Paula-Mae Weekes walks past the Cenotaph at the Red House after laying a wreath in honour of the victimes of the July 27,1990 attempted coup on Knox Street, Port of Spain, Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB

In a short ceremony at the Red House President Paula-Mae Weekes paid homage to those who lost their lives during the 1990 attempted coup on Tuesday afternoon.

Weekes was flanked by senior members of the defence force and officials from her office as she joined in a short prayer with for those who died, observed a moment of silence and laid a wreath in their memory before she was escorted back to her vehicle and driven away.

Media was not allowed onto the Parliament grounds during the event.

During the ceremony, several onlookers stood and observed the activities from outside the locked gates of the Red House as they also paid silent tribute to those who died.

Newsday spoke to onlooker Tony Harper after the ceremony who said the 31st anniversary of the insurrection is particularly important for him as it marked a definite moment in Trinidad and Tobago's history.

He said while he was pleased with the ceremony, he felt more should be done in the future to better commemorate the occasion and suggested the event should be made part of the school curriculum to better inform students.

"Today is a memorable occasion and this is something that should be thought in schools. It is something that has left a lot of people's memories.

"There are people who have family members that lost their lives and have not been compensated.

"This will go down as one of the darkest days in the history of TT and while I am pleased with the ceremony I think it should have been held earlier and the President should have made some remarks."