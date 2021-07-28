NIB apologises, promises to 'sort out' Fyzabad cancer survivor

MP for Fyzabad Dr Lackram Bodoe presents Annmarie Moore with a hamper at his office in Fyzabad on Tuesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) has apologised to 60-year-old cancer survivor Annmarie Moore for the near seven-month delay in her NIS payments.

Officials will meet with her on Thursday to discuss the way forward.

On Monday, Moore, of Pepper Village, Fyzabad, was in tears as she was on the verge of being evicted from her apartment.

She signed up for retirement benefits in January but still had not received any payments.

She had a mastectomy on her right breast in 2008 after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

In May, she began having similar pain and discomfort she had before her initial diagnosis, in her left breast. As a result she had to leave her job as a caretaker.

She is waiting for clinics to resume so she can have the relevant tests, having already visited the radiology department at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Her rent is $1,700 a month and her landlord Leroy Chase allowed her to miss three months of payment, as he understood the situation. But he was unable to hold off for longer, as he has loans to pay off.

After Newsday's story on Monday, Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe gave Moore a hamper and vowed to assist with fast-tracking her medical tests, and two good Samaritans have paid off four months' rent for her.

Others have given her money to help with medication.

On Wednesday, she told Newsday she feels great and is extremely thankful.

She said NIB officials have contacted her, apologised and promised to "sort it out.

"I have a meeting in San Fernando tomorrow (Thursday) for 9 am.

"When I was well, I worked so hard over the years. I even did security work, all hours of the night...I am glad I will finally be able to get through with my payments."