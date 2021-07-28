Met Office issues bad-weather alert

Photo courtesy the Met Office's Instagram page

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert with effect from 11.15 am to 4 pm on Wednesday.

There is a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms across the western half and northern areas of Trinidad and in some parts of Tobago.

People can also expect gusty winds, street and flash flooding in affected areas.

The Met Office has asked the public to continue to monitor their surroundings.

More information on the weather can be found on www.metoffice.gov.tt or www.odpm.gov.tt