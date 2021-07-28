Family of children killed in fire awed by public support

From left, Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape from a fire at their home.

The relatives of the three Rookery Nook fire victims said they are in awe of the overwhelming support and assistance they have received from people across the country.

Speaking to Newsday at the Forensic Sciences Complex on Wednesday, Lettitia Rodriguez, aunt of the children, said the family has been coping.

She said, “We have received so many hampers, calls and other kinds of support coming in, it’s unbelievable. So many people have called asking to cover whatever costs we have.

"The family is thankful to everyone. There is so much love coming from all sides. And this is the support we need in a tragic time like this.

“This incident just shows the risks some parents have to take, with daycares closed, just so that they could go out there to put food on the table. It’s heartbreaking.”

The children's mother, Genevieve Rodriguez, didn’t want to speak to the media, but told Newsday God and the support of close family and friends have been keeping her strong.

Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape from their home at Rookery Nook, Maraval, around 7.30 am.

Their parents, Troy Burke and Rodriguez, were not home when the fire broke out, but their father was injured trying to get into the burning house to free them. Only two children, 13 and 15, escaped unharmed.

Ezekiel celebrated his birthday last Friday and Kayden turned three two weeks ago.

The autopsies on the children are currently being done.