Families of Carli Bay fishermen planning joint funeral

Fishermen Parasram “Brain” Boodoo and Navindra “Tall Man” Garib. -

THE families of Carli Bay fishermen Parasram “Brain” Boodoo and Navindra “Tall Man” Garib, whose bodies washed ashore last Thursday and Friday after they went missing, are planning a joint funeral for them on Saturday.

Garib, 30, and Boodoo, 42, went missing last week Monday night after going to fish in the Gulf of Paria.

Cedros police found the boat they left in washed ashore at Granville on Tuesday. Its engine was under the home of a resident there.

Boodoo’s body found off the Point Lisas port on Thursday, and Garib’s body washed ashore in La Brea on Friday.

Boodoo’s family told Newsday his autopsy was done on Monday at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James and the report said he died by drowning.

But Garib’s family said they identified his body on Monday morning at the centre. They said his face was not recognisable but he had a tattoo on his neck and was wearing a pair of pants they were familiar with.

His father Naresh said, “They told us the body was up here (on Monday morning) but it was still in San Fernando…They bring the body up here after 11 am.

“Then, they let us identify him and they said they have to do a covid19 test.”

He said the autopsy will be done on Wednesday and their family is hoping that everything runs smoothly so that “we can have the both funerals on the same day.

“My son was a Christian and the other family are Christians also. Guide’s Funeral Home is doing it and we are looking at Saturday, but we still have to get that paper (death certificate) to go and organise.”

He said he has not been eating much but he only just started getting some sleep every now and then.

“I now eat a piece of bread there and my daughter made some soup for me.”

He said Garib loved old-school music, especially reggae, so they’re trying to organise music for the funeral.

Boodoo’s family said they are trying their best to cope and also mentioned the hope of a joint funeral.

“We really hope everything goes well. That’s what we really want.

“I am not 100 per cent but I’m trying to be okay…My mum is not doing good at all.”

He said it was only Boodoo’s fifth day out at sea – a job he picked up to try earning some extra money.

By profession, he was an auto body technician.

His brother, Satesh, told Newsday, “Because of covid19, he wasn’t really getting work and he was trying to see how else he can make an honest dollar and this was the outcome of it.

“Last Thursday made it two years since the incident with the fishermen in Orange Valley. And my dad is actually a mic-man and we did two of the funerals there – the announcements…and seeing those parents and that family and the state they were in…and now it’s right in front our eyes.”

In July 2019, seven Orange Valley fishermen were attacked and killed at sea by pirates.

Satesh said, “Two men’s lives are gone for an engine valued at $35,000.

“And that’s off the shelf. Now, they might get it (sold) for $20,000. So two men’s lives gone for $20,000. They don’t care. That is worth more than somebody’s life, a mother’s pain, a mother’s tears…”

He said they are trying to remain strong.