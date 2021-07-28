Drive-through vaccination in Tobago from Saturday

A man receives his covid19 vaccine at the mass drive-through facility at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva last week. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

Tobago will host its first vaccination drive-through from 8am on Saturday at the Shaw Park Complex, Scarborough.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the drive-through jabs will run daily, from 8am to 4pm, until August 6. No appointment is necessary.

The initiative, a public-private sector partnership, makes it easy for members of the public to stay inside their vehicles and get the vaccine with minimal waiting time.

The division said a drive-through vaccination drive will be held in East Tobago as well. The division said details on that site would be shared soon.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine said on Wednesday: “This is big news for the vaccination drive in Tobago. We have the supply of vaccines, a competent method of delivery, and easy, accessible points."

Davidson-Celestine urged the public to take advantage of the jabs.

"We want to urge everyone to come through and get your shot. I am anxious, as the next person, to open up the economy. I want to lime and travel too, I want to socialise and see my loved ones."

She added that the business sector would benefit through mass vaccinations.

"People want to go back to work. Let’s protect ourselves and our loved ones. Get vaccinated so we can meet up again like we use to.”

The drive-through programme was made possible through NGC, Tobago Channel 5, Pulse 89.5fm, TEMA, DHFWD and TRHA.

The division said on Wednesday, 12,627 people have received their first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and 9,462 people have had their second dose.

People who wish to be vaccinated at the drive-through are advised to note the following:

• Vaccines are available to any person 18 years and over, except pregnant women

• Walk with a valid form of ID (national ID, passport, driver's permit)

• Walk with your vaccination card (if available)

• People receiving the vaccine must be seated by a window in the vehicle

• There is a vehicle height restriction of eight feet.

• People who previously tested positive for covid19 must wait three months before receiving the vaccine.

For further information call 725-7345.