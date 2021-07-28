Cedros man charged with murdering Carli Bay man at sea

Fishermen Parasram “Brain” Boodoo and Navindra “Tall Man” Garib. -

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has instructed police to charge a Cedros man with the murder of Parasram “Brain” Boodoo of Carli Bay.

The man, 37, from Granville, was expected to face a Couva magistrate either on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning. PC Latchman was expected to charge him.

Boodoo, 42, an auto painter, and boat captain Navindra “Tallman” Garib, 30, went fishing in the Gulf of Paria around 4 pm on July 19 from Carli Bay. Relatives later reported them missing.

The next day, Cedros police found the boat washed ashore in Granville. Its engine was under the house where the accused man lives.

Police initially arrested the accused man and another resident in connection with the find. The other resident was released without charge.

Insp Maharaj of the Homicide Bureau Region III led investigations together with Sgt Jones and Cpl Deo.

Boodoo’s body was found last week Wednesday off the Point Lisas port. Two days later, on Friday, Garib’s body washed ashore in La Brea.

An autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre found that Boodoo, the father of one, from Perseverance Road, drowned. An autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday on Garib, who lived a short distance away at Sunset Avenue.

Police believe the two Carli Bay residents were attacked and thrown overboard.

A file is also expected to be sent to the DPP on Garib’s death.