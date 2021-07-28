Bail for 'fake cop' caught driving police car

THE AVOCAT man who was allegedly caught driving a police car as an escort for a trucking company in June has been granted bail.

Satesh Ramsamooj, of St John’s Road, was granted $350,000 bail by Port of Spain magistrate Adia Mohammed.

He is represented by attorneys Darren Mitchell, Alexia Dookhi and Amrit Garibas.

Ramsamooj was charged with stealing a police vehicle, impersonating a police officer, forgery of a document, uttering a forged document, and obtaining goods by false pretence.

When he first appeared in court, earlier this month, he was denied bail.

The charges alleged that on June 24, officers of the Tableland police station stopped a marked police car which was escorting two trucks along the Naparima Mayaro Road in Tableland.

Ramsamooj was allegedly the driver of the police car and also allegedly gave his name as “PC Ramroop.”

A police statement said when he was asked to produce his police ID card, he allegedly tried to escape.

The statement said officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) were contacted and it was determined that the suspect had lied about his identity. Investigations revealed the vehicle was stolen and no one had been given permission to keep or drive it.

It was also alleged that it had a false number plate.

Ramsamooj was charged by acting Cpl Smith of PSB, on June 29, after police received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard,SC.

He will return to court on August 24.