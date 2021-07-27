Who Trinidad and Tobago should really be mourning

THE EDITOR: Why are we in mourning?

According to the National Identity Guidelines, the national flag is flown at half-mast (or half-staff) when the nation is in mourning. On page 56 of the document, the following is specified:

The flag should be flown at half-mast:

(A) On the day of the death and funeral day of:

(i) The President

(ii) The Prime Minister

(iii) The President of the Senate

(iv) The Speaker of the House of Representatives

(v) Members of the Cabinet

(vi) Other notable citizens and residents of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago as may be announced by the Minister of National Security.

(B) On other occasions as may be prescribed by the Minister of National Security.

I was forced to review these regulations upon the announcement that our national flag was flown at half-mast on July 23 – the funeral date of the late President of Haiti. My condolences to Moise's family, friends and the people of Haiti.

I feel that the Minister of National Security would have shown better judgement in the use of his ministerial discretion by prescribing the flag be flown at half-mast on July 21, when over 1,000 families in this country were mourning loved ones who died from covid19.

TT's first death was recorded on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. As at 4 pm on Tuesday July 20, the number of deaths from covid19 stood at exactly 1,000 people. Over 1,000 loved ones have passed on within 16 months! Is that milestone not sufficiently important for a nation to collectively mourn?

SHALIMA MOHAMMED

Via e-mail