What's so wrong with the Sinopharm vaccine?

THE EDITOR: I have heard many Trinis say they are waiting on the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine.

Is it because our people like too much American things? All of a sudden, Trinis have become experts on vaccines and vaccination. Every Tom, Dick and Harrylal thinks they are medical experts.

May I remind all social media fanatics out there that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are not colleges, universities or medical schools, but unfortunately, these three seem to be the place of learning and platforms where Trinis go to school.

What’s so wrong with the Chinese vaccine? What is so different with the Sinopharm vaccine? After all, we consume so much Chinese products every single day in this country.

Whether it's from the pharmacy or grocery stores, almost everything we buy has the label, Made in China.

We eat Chinese food at noon, at dinner and even into the midnight hour. The only time Trinis may not put Chinese food into their bodies is for breakfast, when most of us line up for doubles.

Trinis don’t like small chickens, whether they are fresh at the poultry depot or at KFC. Every Trini wants big fat chicken. Well guess what, where do you think the majority of these big, fat hormone-injected fowls come from?

KENNY DAVID

Port of Spain