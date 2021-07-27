WASA says sorry, Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Road work will end Friday

The Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road, Port Fortin is in need of repair. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has apologised to Point Fortin residents for missing two deadlines so far to finish installing a pipeline at the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road. It says it will be completed by Friday.

The road has been in, what Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr calls a “terrible condition" for months.

There are many businesses along the road, as well as private homes.

Richards said that work halted when the construction sector was not legally allowed to work during the last covid19 lockdown.

In November 2020, WASA had to remove a 50-year-old pipeline so work there could begin.

Richards said then, “WASA told the Ministry of Works two years ago not to resurface the entire roadway due to a 50-year-old pipeline that needed to be changed. And they didn’t do it, and WASA didn’t change the pipelines either.”

Initially, WASA said it would complete the work two weeks ago.

Then, saying rain had delayed work, it set a new deadline, which was last Friday.

But again, the work was not completed.

The authority's corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty told Newsday there had been "unforeseen delays."

But now, he said, "The authority is moving to complete all pipe-laying and associated works by Friday July 30, 2021 and thereafter the Ministry of Works and Transport will be able to commence permanent road resurfacing works.

"The authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks commuters for their patience and understanding.”