University education should be free

THE EDITOR: Attending UWI and UTT should be free for Trinis.

What are the benefits?

*Improves society. When the people of Trinidad and Tobago are more educated they can solve problems better.

Society will progress at a faster rate.

Educated people can comprehend their society and its current economic conditions.

Educated people joining the workforce can decrease the wealth gap.

*Widened workforce.

Automated jobs are replacing low-skilled workers.

If more students can attend UWI and UTT for free the workforce will expand.

*A boosted economy.

If people were to graduate without debt, that would fast-track their ability to earn, save and spend.

This helps stimulate the economy.

The fear of debt can cause students to avoid the UWI or UTT entirely.

*Increase equality.

Many bright minds come from low income homes.

This should not hold them back from their education.

Affordable education is a major step towards equality.

*More focus.

Students not worried about money focus better on their studies.

Now is the time for learning, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town