University education should be free
THE EDITOR: Attending UWI and UTT should be free for Trinis.
What are the benefits?
*Improves society. When the people of Trinidad and Tobago are more educated they can solve problems better.
Society will progress at a faster rate.
Educated people can comprehend their society and its current economic conditions.
Educated people joining the workforce can decrease the wealth gap.
*Widened workforce.
Automated jobs are replacing low-skilled workers.
If more students can attend UWI and UTT for free the workforce will expand.
*A boosted economy.
If people were to graduate without debt, that would fast-track their ability to earn, save and spend.
This helps stimulate the economy.
The fear of debt can cause students to avoid the UWI or UTT entirely.
*Increase equality.
Many bright minds come from low income homes.
This should not hold them back from their education.
Affordable education is a major step towards equality.
*More focus.
Students not worried about money focus better on their studies.
Now is the time for learning, TT.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"University education should be free"