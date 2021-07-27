TTPost makes social welfare grant access easier

The head office of Trinidad and Tobago Postal Service (TTPOST), Golden Grove Road, Piarco. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) provided the public with an update on Monday about the delivery of social welfare grants (senior citizens' pension, disability and public assistance cheques) for August.

In a statement, TTPost said people who usually receive their mail from the postman or woman will receive their cheques on July 29 and 30.

TTPost said these cheques will be delivered to people's homes and they do not need to come to any of its delivery offices to collect their cheques.

TTPost advised those who usually collect their mail from its delivery offices to "visit their respective delivery office from Thursday July 29, 2021 to collect their cheques."

The corporation said people should adhere to all covid19 protocols, including practiscing social distancing, wearing their face masks and co-operating with security personnel on site.

People who do not receive their cheques on July 29 or 30 can call TTPost's hotline numbers 489-4001, 489-4008, 489-4198 and 489-4222 for assistance.