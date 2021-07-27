Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation seeks $200K for August meets

The TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF) is seeking the support of corporate TT as it tries to raise $200,000 to meet its budget to participate in three international tournaments in Mexico in August.

They are the Pan Am Junior Games Qualification Tournament (women) in Aguascalientes (August 9-16), NORCECA Championship Senior (men) in Durango (August 16-24) and the NORCECA Championship Senior (women) in Guadalajara (August 24-September 1).

These events will all take place in a bio-secure bubble environment.

A statement from the TTVF on July 26 said, “The TTVF has already secured 80 per cent of their air tickets and now has to secure: registration fee (totalling US$10,000), six tickets for the male team and uniforms for all the teams.”

The TTVF, thenational body for volleyball and beach volleyball ,was pleased with the work done so far to secure most of the tickets. It also appealed to companies to support young athletes as they involve themselves in positive activities.

The Soca Spikers, who created history in 2017 when they qualified for the World Championships, will be representing the Caribbean at these events, which will also serve as qualifier meets.

Additionally, the local volleyball fraternity expressed its efforts to encourage all athletes to be vaccinated against covid19.

The release added: “Fédération Internationale de Volleyball level three coaches; Francisco Cruz and Gideon Dickson are responsible for the preparation of the women's and men's teams.

“A number of the country’s top athletes have made themselves available: professional Marc Honore, Darlene Ramdin, Krystle Esdelle, Channon Thompson.

“The US-based Daynte Stewart, Adriel Roberts, Natassia Baptiste, Destiny Leon, Aaliyah Alexis, Delicia Pierre, and Kaylon Cruickshank.”