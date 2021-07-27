Swimmer Dylan Carter in action on Tuesday in 100-metre freestyle

TT swimmer Dylan Carter rests after his heat of the men's 100-metre backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Sunday, in Tokyo, Japan. -

NATIONAL SWIMMER Dylan Carter returns to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at 6.14 am (TT time) on Tuesday to contest the men’s 100-metre freestyle heats.

Carter, who was unable to secure a semi-final spot in the men’s 100m backstroke on Sunday, resumes his quest for Olympic glory in the freestyle event.

He lines up in lane six of heat six against seven top swimmers. They are Robin Hanson (Sweden), Jacob Whittle (Great Britain), Oussama Sahnoune (Algeria), Gabriel Santos (Brazil), Stan Pijnenburg (Netherlands) and Meiron Amir Cheruti (Israel).

Carter holds the fourth fastest entry time in this heat. Of the six heats, only the top 16 finishers progress to the semi-finals.

Three-time Olympic sailor Andrew Lewis continued his men’s one person dinghy laser course with races four and five at 11 pm (TT time) on Monday.

After his opening three races – the first in Kamakura and the following two in Enoshima – Lewis returns to the unforgiving waters in Fujisawa in hope of a better showing.

He has amassed a total of 79 points thus far and must improve his performance if he is to keep his point tally down and better his chances of finishing among the top laser class sailors.

In the opening race, he placed 23rd, was 29th in the second and 27th in the third.