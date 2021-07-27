Suspect in Maritime exec's murder moved to 'more secure' location in hospital

FILE PHOTO: St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital. -

As homicide investigators continue enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death of 74-year-old Maritime chairman John Henry Smith, a 41-year-old female relative who was arrested in relation to his death remains in custody at the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital up to Tuesday afternoon.

The woman attempted to escape custody early on Monday morning but was recaptured by police at the Botanical Gardens less than an hour later.

Sources said she was moved to a "more secure area" within the hospital.

No charges have been laid against her as yet.

Police on Tuesday said Smith's children ages nine and 13 who were in the house at the time of his death were being cared for by relatives and were also being interviewed by homicide investigators with assistance from the police Victim and Witness Support Unit.

Newsday attempted to contact the Maritime Financial Group via telephone and e-mail to determine who was the new chairman of the company but did not receive a response up to press time on Tuesday.