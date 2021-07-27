"Photos of the Day: 27th July 2021"

N Touch
Honor guard comprising members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at the 31st Anniversary Memorial in honor of the victims of the attempted coup on Friday 27th July 1990 held on Tuesday evening at the Red House. Photo by Roger Jacob
Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of National Security and MP for Laventille East Morvant, with President Gail Edinborough of North West Cultural Movement, Secretary Gemma Jordon of Malick Folk Performing Company and Director Marcia Charles of Marcia Charles Dance Theatre at the presentation of keys and official signing to three prominent cultural performing groups in the Morvant community at the NALIS Old Fire Station Building in Port of Spain on Tuesday. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Cenotaph at the Red House with wreaths placed in honor of the victims of the attempted coup of 1990 on Tuesday evening.Photo by Roger Jacob

Umar Abdullah of the First Wave Movement and Waajihatul Islaamiyyah was unable to hand deliver several envelopes addressed to members of parliament requesting accountability and transparency in the way the authorities managed the pandemic and vaccination policy on Tuesday at the Red House in Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

A man completes the registration process in front of one of the many volunteers at the mass vaccination site at Ato Boldon Stadium on Tuesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

from right, Maryelys Rodriguez, Marligis Rodriguez and Eliannis Ramirez read the message from Google Translate used by one of the volunteers as they attempted to complete the registration process at the mass vaccination site at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

