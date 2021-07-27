Photos of the Day: 27th July 2021

Honor guard comprising members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at the 31st Anniversary Memorial in honor of the victims of the attempted coup on Friday 27th July 1990 held on Tuesday evening at the Red House. Photo by Roger Jacob

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Umar Abdullah of the First Wave Movement and Waajihatul Islaamiyyah was unable to hand deliver several envelopes addressed to members of parliament requesting accountability and transparency in the way the authorities managed the pandemic and vaccination policy on Tuesday at the Red House in Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

A man completes the registration process in front of one of the many volunteers at the mass vaccination site at Ato Boldon Stadium on Tuesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle