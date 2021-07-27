PDP wants international observers for THA election

Watson Duke -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says the party is seeking international observers for the upcoming THA election.

At the post-Cabinet news conference last Thursday, the Prime Minister announced Cabinet had approved the proclamation of the THA (Amendment) Act, which paves the way for a fresh election with 15 seats to break the six-six deadlock in the assembly.

Duke, who was asked about the upcoming election in an interview with a US-based radio station on Sunday, said, “We are asking for that and we intend to write for that as soon as we have the seats declared.

“There are now 12 seats and they are going to begin the work on an additional three seats.”

He added: “So once those seats are in – because from those three seats we are now heading to election – so we will write for international observers.”

Duke said the party, which he established in 2016, is confident of victory.

“I would say the people of Tobago repose confidence in the PDP, of which I am the political leader.

“And, it is unthinkable for me not to have confidence, based on the confidence of the populace of Tobago. So I have confidence based on their confidence. They are saying, 'This time Watson, we will get them.'”

The PDP and the PNM each won six electoral districts in the January 25 THA elections.

It was the first time in the THA’s 40-year history that the election ended in a tie.